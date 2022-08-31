The New Plymouth kid who built an $18,000 bird house for charity

At $18,000 Kaden Rowe’s bird mansion might just be the most expensive piece of real estate in New Zealand.

Kaden Rowe made $18,000 off his first bird mansion and the 12-year-old New Plymouth boy gave it all away to charity.

Success came quickly for the Devon Intermediate student, who only recently got into carpentry as part of a school project called the William Pike Challenge.

The challenge requires students to undertake some community service and the young carpenter, who is most comfortable letting his hammer do the talking, started building bird feeders with the proceeds going to the New Plymouth SPCA opportunity shop.

In July he built his first bird mansion, a house that could fit 11 small birds.

Kaden, who got involved in the challenge because of his own hardships, then emailed mental health campaigner Mike King with details of the mansion and his struggles to get counselling.

Moved by the email, King auctioned the mansion at his July Fight for Life event in Auckland, where it sold for $18,000 for the I Am Hope charity.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Working with wood is an exercise of self-care for Kaden.

Joanna King, a spokesperson from I Am Hope, said thanks to Kaden the charity helped fund 120 counselling sessions.

Kaden’s father Andrew Rowe said they could hardly believe how much the mansion sold for.

“I didn’t know it would go for that much and when I heard that I was surprised and excited,” Kaden said.

It is not unusual for novelty items to sell for high prices at charity auctions. In 2021 a cardboard Lamborghini sold for $10,000 with the money going to Starship Hospital.

Kaden has kept building bird houses and letter boxes since then but none have come close to selling for the price of his mansion.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff As well as working with wood, he makes wood work for others, taking the timber off-cuts to his neighbours for their fire.

For his part Kaden said the woodwork helps him to take care of himself and keep him busy when he is bored.

“Woodwork makes me feel good,” he said.

Kaden’s work doesn’t end when he puts the hammer down. He takes his off cuts to his elderly neighbours for their fire places.