$25k grant made to fund new mural at Waitara's Marine Park

The toilet block at Waitara’s Marine Park will be covered with a mural design which will likely pay tribute to Tangaroa. (File Photo)

A $25,000 creative makeover of the toilet block at a popular Waitara park has got the green light.

A mural, designed and painted by artist Mike Montgomerie, will cover the Marine Park toilet block, near the playground, thanks to funding approved at Friday’s extraordinary meeting of the Waitara Community Board.

The money will deplete the remainder of the board’s discretionary fund.

Montgomerie had previously canvassed the idea of painting a mural on the nearby water tank, but this idea was ruled out by council officers because future renovation work on the tank would impact on the art work remaining there long-term.

Marine Park is co-managed by the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) and Te Kōwhatu Tū Moana (TKTM), and there is a current plan underway to re-develop the entire space.

Montgomerie’s mural design has been discussed with the working group connected to the redevelopment, and there had been consultation with iwi and hapū regarding cultural patterns and designs.

A report prepared for the meeting said the design would recognise the importance of the relationship between tangata whenua and Tangaroa (god of the sea), but it was subject to final approval by the community board, NPDC and TKTM.

It is hoped the mural would be competed by October.