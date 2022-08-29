Man jailed for 12th drink-driving charge after getting caught three times in as many months

A Taranaki man, who admits to being an alcoholic, has been jailed for repeat drink-driving offences. (File Photo)

A Taranaki man has been sent to jail after being caught drink-driving for the 12th time, with a trio of charges committed within the space of three months this year.

On Monday, Ian Lehndorf, who admits to being an alcoholic, was sent to prison for 22-and-a-half months after being caught behind the wheel well over the legal limit, and while serving an indefinite driving ban.

Judge David Smith told the New Plymouth District Court how the father-of-three was stopped in the driveway of a Devon Rd property by police on March 2, after a complaint was fielded about Lehndorf’s driving.

The defendant was found with the car keys in his hand and smelling of alcohol.

He was breath tested and blew 972 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, almost four times the legal limit of 250mcgs.

The very next day, about 3.20pm, Lehndorf was stopped by police on Parris St in Waitara, after a passing officer identified him as a disqualified driver.

Stuff Taranaki police caught a recidivist drink-driver three times behind the wheel with a high amount of alcohol in his system. (File Photo)

He was tested, returning a result of 815mcgs, and admitted he had been drinking at a friend’s before driving home.

Three months later, on June 18 at 5.30pm, Lehndorf was stopped again by police on Richmond St in Inglewood.

Again he admitted to drinking alcohol and when breath tested, blew 821mcgs.

On all three occasions, Lehndorf had been driving while disqualified as he had previously been indefinitely banned.

The 71-year-old previously pleaded guilty to three drink-driving charges, and a matching set of driving while disqualified offences.

Judge Smith said Lehndorf had nine previous drink-driving convictions, with varying alcohol levels of 752-1037mcgs recorded since 1983. He had also been convicted 16 times of driving while disqualified.

Lehndorf’s lawyer Jo Woodcock said he was sorry for his behaviour and accepted he was an alcoholic.

Woodcock said he was embarrassed by his situation, which sometimes impacted on him seeking help. However, he had the ongoing support of his three children.

After taking into account Lehndorf’s early guilty pleas, Judge Smith imposed the jail term, and outlined how the defendant could only drive again, with use of an alcohol interlock device, once the indefinite ban was lifted.