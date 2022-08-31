Man charged after Waitara river crash death pleads not guilty
A man charged with causing the death of an 85-year-old woman in a river crash has pleaded not guilty.
The 24-year-old, from Palmerston North, is facing a charge of careless driving causing the death of Helen Margaret Mitchell.
Mitchell died after the car she was driving ended up in the Waitara River, following a May 4 traffic incident on McLean St.
He was due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday, but the case had since been adjourned until October 13 for a case review hearing.
The court confirmed the accused has pleaded not guilty to the charge.