No pleas from man accused of deliberately ramming parking warden's car

It is alleged a New Plymouth District Council parking warden's car was deliberately rammed during an incident on August 8. (File Photo)

The man accused of deliberately ramming a council-owned car while a parking warden sat inside has appeared in court.

The 27-year-old appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday, where he faces charges of wilful damage and assault with intent to injure.

It is alleged the man deliberately rammed the New Plymouth District Council-owned vehicle, after an earlier incident at the Liardet St Civic Centre, where police say a window was smashed.

He entered no pleas to the charges during a brief appearance before the registrar, and will be back in court on September 21.