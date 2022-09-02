New Plymouth candidate supporting far-right platforms and spreading lies

A New Plymouth District Council candidate who is spreading misinformation and false accusations of corruption will not be censored by the organisation she is aiming to represent.

Caro McKee, a staunch supporter of far-right platform Counterspin, is posting daily social media videos as she campaigns to win a seat at the table in next month's election.

Included in some of her latest accusations, she claimed the council was still paying for two chief executives while former boss Craig Stevenson was on sick leave for three months. Stevenson had actually resigned on July 8.

She also claimed the local body elections “are rigged” because councillor Marie Pearce had been elected unopposed in the Kōhanga Moa (Inglewood) ward; that council engineers had deliberately made mistakes on infrastructure projects so more money has to be spent on them, and that everyone (84,400 people) in the district would each owe $400 million if the long-term plan continued.

She also wrongly stated that former mayor Peter Tennent was taking the council to court over an extension to his “Oakura bach”, not the proposed inner city apartment project that is actually before the Environment Court.

Mckee also accused five sitting councillors of being liars, said the local body voting system was set up to confuse people, and there was no such thing as climate change.

Despite the repeated nature of the allegations, the council said it would not be doing anything about them.

“We will not be taking any action as it is not our place to,” New Plymouth District Council marketing, communications and design lead Ben Kohlis said in a statement.

“We urge voters to do their research and check the facts presented by candidates.”

While there is a section about candidate’s offences under the Local Electoral Act in the council’s candidate handbook, there was no reference to making false statements or accusations.

McKee, who did not answer calls and did not reply to detailed messages questioning her statements, also believes New Plymouth beaches should be cleared of driftwood, which was given less priority than “washed-up” whales.

“It shouldn’t make a difference if it’s a mammal or a piece of wood,” she said.

In her online speeches, McKee refers to herself as a “freedom fighter” who supports Counterspin hosts Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer.

“As Kelyvn said, the storm has arrived and in every single community the storms are rising, they know it and they are scared,” she said.

Alp, an extremist and former soldier who set up an anti-government militia in the early 2000s, was a mouthpiece of the Wellington occupation, agitating for protesters to storm Parliament buildings and arrest MPs. He also made multiple references to killing politicians.

He and Spierer were arrested last week and charged with distributing an objectionable publication. They appeared in court on Wednesday and were remanded without plea for three weeks.

Some of McKee’s posts have been supported by New Plymouth mayoral candidate Peter Hardgrave, who has already been criticised for posting misinformation on his Facebook page.

Hardgrave has also placed one of his billboards on the fence of a home notorious for its posters promoting conspiracies like Pizzagate, an alleged child trafficking ring involving ‘elites’ in the US, and its successor QAnon.

Hardgrave did not respond to questions emailed to him about his support for McKee.

McKee was also not a fan of the media.

“We have to show mainstream media we don’t want them in our community, they don’t serve anyone,” she said in one of her videos.

New Plymouth District councillor Gordon Brown, a target of McKee’s online criticism, had not seen or heard any of her accusations.

“Some people are best ignored,” he said.