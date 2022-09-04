Second water system for Taranaki town nearing completion

Stratford is in the final stages of getting its second water trunk main installed which is 3.5km long. Recent work saw a new pipe bridge across the Patea River where the old bridge was.

Stratford is weeks away from having two independent water supplies, with a second water system nearly complete.

A 3.5km water pipe has been installed above Patea River to ensure households will still have access to water if one of the systems breaks.

The Kānoa Provincial Development Unit, a government investment arm for the regions, has granted $2.4 million towards the project.

Stratford District Council has said contractors will need to turn off the town’s water supply to safely complete infrastructure connections, but residents will be told in advance.