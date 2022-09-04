Wheelchair rugby team caught up in smash in New Plymouth - but still wanted to play their match

The New Zealand Wheelchair Rugby national competition took place in New Plymouth over the weekend.

Members of a visiting wheelchair rugby team had to find rides home after a crash in New Plymouth took out their van.

Five members of the Steamrollers, of Tauranga, were heading to the TSB Stadium on Saturday afternoon, for their match in the National Wheelchair Rugby Finals, when their van collided with a car at the intersection of Leach and Gover streets.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Amanda Lowry is helped from the van after Saturday’s crash in New Plymouth.

“There were three of us in the back and one in the front – two able-bodied support workers and two of us wheelies,” player Amanda Lowry said.

"I came out with a big cut on my head.”

Despite the crash, Lowry said the players had wanted to keep their fixture. “But they’d heard there had been an accident so they’d called it as a default.”

Lowry became disabled nine years ago in a surfing accident, six days after the birth of her youngest daughter.

LISA BURD/Stuff Emergency services were called to a collision at the intersection of Leach and Gover streets in New Plymouth.

She is tetraplegic, and has no feeling from the shoulders down.

One ambulance, one first responder, two fire trucks and three police cars attended Saturday's 3pm crash, and Lowry, said they had been “amazing”.

“The whole front got ripped off. We don’t know about the chassis. The whole left side is a big caved in.

“I got lifted down in my chair.

“Everyone checked us over. They were a bit worried about head injuries.”

Driver Neil Cudby, a businessman and father of two, said he was waiting to learn if his modified van had been written-off.

LISA BURD/Stuff One ambulance, one first responder, two fire trucks and three police cars attended the incident.

He has been in a wheelchair since a rugby accident aged 17 and is turning 50 next week.

He said the van is his lifeline. “It's the only way I can get around, really. I don’t have the function to transfer in and out of a car.”

Cudby and his passengers had arranged rides home with other competition participants.

He said wheelchair rugby was “like one big family”.

Despite the accident, Cherie Harris, president of New Zealand Wheelchair Rugby, said it had been a successful weekend and praised the host city and stadium.

Teams from four regions took part – Auckland, Canterbury, Wellington/Waikato, and Bay of Plenty, with an Australia Development side also participating.

Auckland won the final 56-48 over Canterbury.

Cherie Harris/Stuff Jordan Tito, from Bay of Plenty, and MikeTodd, of Canterbury, playing in the National Wheelchair Rugby Finals in New Plymouth on Sunday.

“Taranaki does not have a wheelchair rugby team,” Harris said. “We are excited to showcase the sport. It's been a bit of a mission for us to actually get here, but the people on the ground have been phenomenal.”

She said the game, which is played with a volleyball, was known as “violent chess”.

“It's tactical, it’s strategic.

“It’s the only contact sport for high-level impairment, globally, and we would love to establish the competition here in Taranaki, even if it’s only a few players.”

“I’d love to look back in three years’ time, two years’ time, and say this was the starting point of the Taranaki wheelchair rugby team that are now at nationals taking on Auckland, Canterbury, Manawatu. That would be amazing.”