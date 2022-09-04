Rain, lack of points and lack of roof put damper on Taranaki Bulls' return to Yarrow Stadium amid $70m upgrades

There was rain and more rain for the Taranaki Bulls' return to Yarrow Stadium on Saturday.

Taranaki Bulls’ return to their spiritual home proved to be more damp-squib than fireworks.

Despite the allure of thousands of free tickets on offer before the game, the stands were less than half empty on Saturday afternoon, as torrential rain fell on Yarrow Stadium, which has been closed since 2019 and is undergoing a $70 million renovation.

LISA BURD/Stuff Michelle Ludi, Jessica Uphill, 4, and Richard Uphill braved the elements.

Fans hardy enough to brave the wet huddled under tarps, umbrellas and ponchos, only to watch as the visitors, Waikato, trounced the home side 21-6.

Even those spectators in the newly-strengthened West Stand were left at the mercy of the elements as the building was without a roof, ironically due to delays blamed on bad weather.

LISA BURD/Stuff All blacks youngster Tupou Vaa'i was back in the amber and black during Taranaki’s 6-21 loss to Waikato.

Not everyone stayed, with fans trickling out of the stadium well before the final whistle.

However, Taranaki Rugby chief executive Mike Sandle said he was happy to return to the home ground.

LISA BURD/Stuff Emma Gyde 17, Liam Gyde 15, and Kevin Gyde came prepared as a deluge of rain hit Yarrow Stadium during the Taranaki Bulls’ first game back.

“It was a really nice feeling to be back there, even though it's far from complete. There's a lot of work to be done, but it was nice being back there.”

While the stadium was out of action, having had both its stands declared an earthquake risk, Taranaki have played at Inglewood’s TET Stadium and Pukekura Park – with the side’s first two home games this season taking place on the park’s cricket grounds.

“We're really thankful to TET and the Inglewood community for hosting us out there and making them feel welcome,” Sandle said.

LISA BURD/Stuff Vereniki Tikoisolomone hangs onto the ball. 6-21 to Waikato.

Being “off site” had been a lot of extra work for staff, he added.

“They've worked hard and done a really good job over a difficult time.

The stadium’s new hybrid turf, which combines artificial fibre and living grass, had worn well, Sandle said.

LISA BURD/Stuff Waikato Halfback Xavier Roe gets the ball away.

“It's a good surface to play on... obviously it was a shame with the weather, that's one thing we can't control.”

Taranaki were first on the scoreboard with a penalty conversion from Daniel Waite, but Waikato replied with a try that was converted by Damian McKenzie.

LISA BURD/Stuff Mike Morresey was giving his all to his home side.

A second penalty conversion to make it 7-6 at half-time was the closest Taranaki got to catching the visitors, with McKenzie making three penalty conversions and Waikato’s Mosese Dawai scoring an intercepted try to wrap up the match.

LISA BURD/Stuff Rain and more rain for these brave fans.

The win means unbeaten Waikato is now top of the Odds pool, while Taranaki remain second from bottom in the Evens group.

Elijah Hill/Stuff Inglewood's Korey Ryan, 11, Bryson Gyde, and Murphy Longworth weren't bothered by the rain.

Saturday’s rain didn’t dampen the spirits of young fans Korey Ryan, 11, Bryson Gyde, and Murphy Longworth, who were decked out in Taranaki bulls shirts.

Gyde said he wasn’t bothered by the rain. “It’s not going to kill you, but it’s a pretty low-scoring game because of the conditions.”

The trio from Inglewood had enjoyed having games being played “just down the road” in recent years, but Longworth said it was good to be back at the stadium.

LISA BURD/Stuff Although thousands of free tickets were on offer, the stands were still far from full.

While the redevelopment was originally projected to cost $50m, it has since grown to $70m.

The new East Stand, which will be smaller than its predecessor, is expected to be finished by 2024.