It might've been wet, but it was also the warmest winter on record for many parts of Taranaki

A tree got caught under the bridge on Bristol Rd in a flooded Manganui River in August.

Warm, wet and windy – like the rest of New Zealand, Taranaki’s winter has set a number of records.

Scientists at Niwa officially determined that winter 2022 in New Zealand was the warmest on record – it was also third year in a row that this record has been set.

And parts of Taranaki were no exception, with New Plymouth and Stratford receiving their highest mean air temperatures on record for the season.

In New Plymouth this was 11.6 Celsius – the highest since records began in 1944, while in Stratford this was 9.6C, with records beginning in 1960.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Portaloos were dropped out to Inglewood as heavy rain put pressure on the sewerage system.

Nationally, the average temperature was 9.8C – 1.4C above the 1981 to 2010 average. This winter’s highest temperature was recorded in Wairoa on August 20 with 24.3C, and the lowest in Aoraki/Mt Cook on July 17, with -11.6C.

Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said the warmth was likely here to stay.

“We feel like a broken record – the weather maps are always red,” he said. “It’s pretty concerning to see that successively, season after season.”

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff A huge tree is stuck under the Bristol Rd bridge, which crosses the Manganui River inland from New Plymouth. Ten of the 16 rivers monitored by the regional council are rising.

Along with being the warmest winter, Niwa said this year was also the wettest on record, due to a number of extreme rainfall events that resulted in severe flooding and slips across the country – 42 locations across the country experienced a record or near-record wet winter.

So wet was July, that in one week in August there were more rain-free days in Taranaki than in the whole month prior.

The week of clear skies made for some brilliant sunrises and sunsets and combined with the Super Moon, which impressed.

However, the sunshine didn’t last long and heavy rain drenched the region later in the month, so much so portaloos were dropped out to Waitara and Inglewood as heavy rain put pressure on the sewerage system.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff In early August the clear skies made for glorious sunrises, as seen from Waitara.

Heavy rain, particularly on Taranaki Maunga, led to road and school closures, slips, fallen trees and flooded rivers.

The Hangatahua (Stony) River and the Manganui River threatened to burst their banks, and schools sent kids home as the Waitara River came close to record flood levels.

What’s caused all this rain? All winter we have been in the midst of a global climate system called La Nina.

MetService said when La Nina is active, there is an increased frequency of rainy weather systems approaching New Zealand from the north.

Andy Macdonald/Stuff The Stony River was in flood on August 18 and threatened homes on Mangatete Rd.

But despite the wind and rain Taranaki remains New Zealand’s sunniest region with 1701 hours of sunshine, followed by Bay of Plenty (1675 hours), Greater Nelson (1621 hours) and Auckland (1564 hours).

It was also windy in the region, with New Plymouth recording its third-equal highest windgust speed with 117 kilometres an hour on June 13.

That day power was cut to around 1000 properties due to downed trees taking out power lines.

Robyn Hardgrave/supplied A tree in Inglewood destroyed by a lightning strike during the winter.

It was a wild week as two days before, strong winds brought down power lines in Taranaki, causing power outages for approximately 300 properties across Warea, Eltham, Urenui and Okato.

Later in July, there was another storm that saw lightning strike a tree in Inglewood, completely splitting it.

The warmer than normal weather also placed a hold on the ski season in Taranaki during the winter months.

To date, the ski field on Taranaki Maunga, which has been known to open as early as May, has not turned on its rope tows or t-bar, and with recent rain washing almost all the snow away there's little chance it will, even if there was a light dusting on Monday.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The Waitara River in flood in August.

However, there may be a little more snow on Taranaki Maunga on Tuesday, with a southerly blast expected to hit the region on Monday.

MetService has a strong wind warning in place for the region from 9pm Monday to 4am Tuesday, with southeasterly winds of up 120km expected in exposed places.

The incoming southerly will also see a big drop in temperatures with an overnight low of three degrees on Monday and as low as one degree on Tuesday night.

The sun is expected on Tuesday, with showers on Wednesday and Thursday and sunshine Friday before the rain sets in for the weekend.