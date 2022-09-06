Shining Peak comes out on top at Taranaki Hospitality Awards

Shining Peak head brewer and director Jesse Sigurdsson is chuffed the establishment won five gongs at the latest industry awards.

Shining Peak Brewery was the big winner at the Taranaki Hospitality Awards, taking out five gongs including supreme establishment.

The awards, which took place at New Plymouth’s TSB Showplace on Monday, were presented by the Restaurant Association of New Zealand and are a way to acknowledge hospitality professionals and businesses.

As well as supreme establishment, Shining Peak took out outstanding bartender for Luke Anderson, outstanding front of house team, outstanding ambience and design, and outstanding bar.

Ajinkya 'AJ' Jagdale, Shining Peak’s director of hospitality, also picked up the supreme individual award.

Born and raised in Mumbai, India, drinking was not traditionally part of the culture in which he was brought up, but a new role as a “glassie” at The Powder Room bar in New Plymouth at the age of 18 was the start of a long and fruitful career in the hospitality industry.

Jagdale, who is a well known name in the Taranaki hospitality world, is also co-owner of the Hour Glass, which picked up the award for outstanding wine and beverage list.

He is currently on holiday in India visiting family so was unable to attend the awards.

But Shining Peak head brewer Jesse Sigurdsson said the recognition of Jagdale was “well deserved”.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Sigurdsson toasts to the brewery's success at the awards.

Plant-based café Wild Pear Kitchen picked up the people’s choice award as well as the award for outstanding café.

Toret - Cucina Italiana, based in Oakura, received the award for outstanding restaurant and best regional establishment for its authentic Italian dining experience using seasonal New Zealand produce.

Jeremy Webling of Fork N Knife picked up the award for outstanding chef and Darcy Holden of Proof & Stock took out outstanding barista.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said as the hospitality industry started its recovery from several challenging years, it was encouraging to see long-established attractions joined by new and emerging venues.

“Taranaki is becoming a popular tourist destination attracting both domestic and international visitors, so it’s no surprise to see new and innovative hospitality venues cropping up.

“The awards give us an opportunity to promote the local hospitality community, bringing people together to recognise our achievements in what continues to be unpredictable times.”