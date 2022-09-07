Cloak worn when Māori language petition delivered to Parliament 50 years ago arrives in New Plymouth

Hana Te Hemara's kahu huruhuru was welcomed in to Puke Ariki where it will remain before it is displayed at the TSB Showplace from 8 - 14 September.

The feathered cloak Hana Te Hemara, one of the founders of Māori activist group Ngā Tamatoa, wore to present the Māori language petition to Parliament 50 years ago has arrived at Puke Ariki.

On Tuesday the kahu huruhuru (feathered cloak), on loan from the Auckland War Memorial Museum, was welcomed for display as part of the I am Hana project in New Plymouth.

The cloak is an item in The Life and Times of Ngā Tamatoa exhibition alongside other personal memorabilia from Ngā Tamatoa members and HanaTe Hamara's whānau.

The item will be kept at Puke Ariki until the exhibition begins on September 8 at the TSB Showplace in the Alexandra Room from 10am to 4pm until September 14.

Tania Niwa/Supplied The cloak is on loan from the Auckland War Memorial Museum. From left Even Maipi, Raukura Maipi, Ramari (Snr) Maipi - Hana's sister, Ramari Jnr Jackson-Paniora - Hana's daughter, David Paniora and Paimarire Maipi.

The cloak and Auckland museum staff were welcomed with a traditional whakatau by local hapū and iwi.

Te Hemara’s contribution to the Māori language is being acknowledged over a week of celebrations including a five-storey mural of her being painted by renowned artist Graham Hoete, known as Mr G, on the exterior of the Puke Ariki Library.