Boss sees bright future for Taranaki's homegrown bank

TSB Bank has been part of Taranaki since 1850, and still has branches dotted around the region. (File Photo)

A bank synonymous with Taranaki is on the brink of big things, with 2022 poised to be a turning point for the institution, its chief executive says.

Donna Cooper, who heads up TSB, said recent investments in technology had played a major part in getting the bank to the point it could focus on growing the business and attracting a “new generation of customers”.

Work had been undertaken to “strengthen the foundations” of the business, which included lifting its game in relation to regulatory compliance.

Its 2022 annual report highlighted that $136 million was spent on upgrading its systems, technology and product development to that end.

TSB Bank/Stuff Donna Cooper has been at the helm of TSB as its chief executive since July 2018. Staffing levels sit around the mid to late 600s at the moment, she said. (File Photo)

Along with dealing with the impact of Covid-19, TSB was also hit with a $3.5m bill in 2021, after the High Court ordered it to pay penalties after the bank was found in breach of anti-money laundering laws.

Four years into her tenure as chief executive, Cooper remains invested in seeing the changes to improve the bank’s fortunes come to pass.

While the goal was to ensure it retained its customer focus, an approach which has seen the bank win numerous industry awards, Cooper said it was important to be “modern and relevant” in how it did business.

This included the aspiration for TSB to be the easiest bank to deal with, including in terms of accessing services online.

This was in a bid to attract more customers to join the bank. About one half of its total custom currently live outside Taranaki.

Cooper said the bank had a long-standing history of innovation, including when it launched the first ATM machine in New Zealand in 1980, and there was no reason TSB couldn’t be a front-runner in that respect again.

123RF TSB Bank was the first to introduce the ATM machine in Aotearoa in 1980. (File photo)

One of the new products about to be launched included a credit card with “market leading features” a development made possible through its internal technological advancements, Cooper said.

The rise of online banking was the reason cited in October 2020 when a decision was made to close TSB branches in Fitzroy, Moturoa and Vogeltown.

TSB still maintains two branches in New Plymouth, one in the central city and another Westown, along with other satellite sites dotted around the region. The bank also has branches in cities outside of New Plymouth.

While Cooper would not be drawn on the possibility of more branch closures in Taranaki, she said customer need would drive any future decisions regarding the issue.

TSB is 100% owned by philanthropic trust Toi Foundation, to which it paid a $12.5m dividend in the last financial year, after making a before-tax profit of $53.5m.

It’s small fry in terms of its size and profits, when compared with the big four Australian-owned banks; ANZ, ASB, Westpac and BNZ.

And last year, Toi Foundation made much more money from its only other asset, Fisher Funds, which paid out a dividend worth $56.1m.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff TSB spent $136m in the previous financial year on upgrading its systems and technology. (File Photo)

While the possible sale of the bank by Toi Foundation is not on the cards anytime soon, chair Chris Ussher did not exclusively rule it out, at the trust’s recent annual general meeting.

However, Cooper said she doesn’t lose sleep over ownership issues.

“I’m absolutely focused on being the best bank we can be.”

But the connection with the Toi Foundation, and that some of the bank’s profits go back into the community, was something Cooper and her staff were proud to be associated with.

“It’s a pretty wonderful dynamic to be part of.”