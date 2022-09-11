Three New Plymouth hospitality businesses close, companies in liquidation

Ember in Fitzroy is one of three cafes and restaurants closed due to owners going into liquidation.

Three New Plymouth hospitality businesses have shut their doors and the companies behind them having been liquidated with an unknown amount owed to creditors.

Hanger Cafe at New Plymouth Airport, Big Jim’s Cafe and Ember Bar & Restaurant in Fitzroy, which was open for less than a year, have all closed.

As of August 25th the subsidiary companies behind Hanger Cafe and Big Jim’s Cafe, Collab Hospitality Limited and Isaris Family Holdings Limited, were put into liquidation.

The Backyard Eatery Limited, which formerly controlled The Backyard Cafe on Barrett Rd, was also put into liquidation. However, The Backyard Cafe itself was sold in February and the new owners have no connection to the liquidation proceedings.

Ember, run under the subsidiary company Egmont Catering Co Limited, is not currently in liquidation as there are other shareholders involved, however the owners closed the restaurant in July after opening in November last year.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Hospitality companies started by Tia Toanikere, Jon Baker, Dylan Wilson and Hope Loveridge have shut their doors.

The Big Jim’s Cafe site is owned by Big Jim’s Garden Centre, which is still open and operating, and looking to secure another lessee for the cafe.

Dylan Wilson is the sole shareholder behind Hangar and Big Jim’s Cafe and said putting the companies into liquidation and closing Ember’s doors was an extremely difficult decision.

“Because we put so much work into it, and it was at a point where if we didn't the hole was only going to get deeper.”

Jon Baker and Tia Toanikere were also directors of the four companies, but both left earlier this year.

Baker, as well as Wilson’s partner Hope Loveridge, are still shareholders of Egmont Catering Co Limited, the subsidiary company behind Ember.

Wilson said Ember had problems from the start, due to Covid, staff shortages and the price of supplies.

It was especially hard to open a new restaurant during a pandemic, he said.

Wilson and Loveridge are now working within the Macfarlane Hospitality Group and said they were very grateful for the support.

The plan was to spend time with their families and work through getting to the end of the liquidation process.

Heath Gair of Palliser Insolvency has been appointed the liquidator to the three companies.

He said exactly how much money was owed to creditors was unknown due the state of the financials provided.

“It’s difficult to know, we don’t know at this stage.”

Just how long the process would take was also unknown as Gair said that would depend on what action liquidators need to take.

The group spent six figures in 2021 on the renovation of the former TSB Bank building in Fitzroy to turn it into Ember.

The restaurant was also in partnership with Good George Brewing.

Darrel Hadley, co-founder of Good George, said they only found out about the situation recently and that they weren’t owed a substantial amount.

“Obviously, they've had issues and challenges since it opened.

“We were really, really pleased to be involved, it's a great part of New Zealand that we want to increase our presence in, so it's a real shame when in any hospitality venue doesn't succeed.”