Community drop-in sessions planned for Waitara to Bell Block safety improvements

Waka Kotahi is inviting people to learn more about safety improvements planned for State Highway 3 between Waitara and Bell Block at a series of drop-in sessions in September.

Regional manager infrastructure delivery Rob Partridge said stormwater works along SH3 were nearly complete, and the project was on track to begin construction of the first of four roundabouts planned for the route this summer.

The Princess St roundabout and underpass will be a key focus at these sessions.

Sessions will be held on September 18 from 10am to 2pm at the Seaside Market at Ngāmotu Beach, on September 20 from 3.30 to 6pm at Waitara Library, on September 21 from 12pm to 2pm at Puke Ariki Library, in New Plymouth, and on September 22 from 3pm to 6pm at Bell Block Hal.