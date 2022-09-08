Literature quiz draws in 150 students from Taranaki and Whanganui

12:15, Sep 08 2022
Catriona Thomson, from Sacred Heart Girls College, looks like she has the right answer.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Primary and intermediate school children from throughout Taranaki and Whanganui had their pens and paper at the ready when they competed in the regional Kids Lit Quiz.

The annual event sees teams competing in ten rounds of questions on children’s literature, including poetry, authors, titles, settings, characters, and nursery rhymes.

Sacred Heart Girls’ College in New Plymouth hosted 150 students from the 37 primary and intermediate schools that took part in this year's event, which was held on Wednesday.

A team from Whanganui Intermediate won and will compete in the National Quiz in November.

There were 150 primary and intermediate school children from Taranaki and Whanganui taking part in the regional Kids Lit Quiz event at New Plymouth’s Sacred Heart Girls’ College on Wednesday.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Sacred Heart Girls’ College came second, and Oakura Primary came third.

Photographer Vanessa Laurie captured the teams in action.

Liam Donovan, 10, from Mangorei School in New Plymouth, was a member of one of the 37 teams quizzed on their knowledge of children’s books.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
The event was run by the national quizmaster Wayne Mills, who calls it the “sport of reading”.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Caitlin Lambert, 13, Becky Roy, 13, Olivia Jackson, 12, and Zoe Couper, 13, from Whanganui Intermediate, were the winners of the second round.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Carmen Hermanns, 11, from Sacred Heart Girls College, looks stern when considering an answerwas challenged with the quiz questions about children’s literature.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Cassidy Bhana, aged 10, from Bell Block School, whispers her answer to her teammates.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Ruby Davison, 12, was the scribe for her team from Waitoriki School in Inglewood.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
From left, Vishvak Atluri, 11, Olivia Campbell, 12, Zoe Hollard, 13, and Alex Beitchef, 11, from St George’s School in Whanganui won the bird round of the quiz.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
