Mrs India's debut in New Plymouth provides a chance to celebrate womanhood - organiser

The inaugural Mrs India pageant is a chance for woman to put themselves first for a change, one of the show’s organisers says.

Suman Sharma said women often put the needs of their family, friends and jobs before themselves, but she hoped the September 24 showcase would be a chance to leave that behind, at least for one night.

It is the first time the event has been held in New Plymouth, and it has attracted 20 entrants, all of whom are married and have a tie to India.

Sharma said the evening would also be a celebration of Indian culture, from the food to the after-party, with music provided by a Bollywood DJ.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Some of the contestants, from left, Darshini Lata, Baljit Kaur, Neetta Koli, Cheshta Jassal, Shikha Loomba, Deepti Khanolkar, Amandeep Kaur, Farhana Basheer and Ramandeep Kaur.

The Mrs India competition consists of four rounds, with eight titles up for grabs, along with a crown for the overall winner.

The first-time pageant contestants are busy in rehearsals leading up to the event, and have benefited from the guidance of choreographer, and former Miss India winner, Valentine Fernandes.

Fernandes, who won her crown in 2017, is also a judge in the competition.

Supplied The inaugural Mrs India competition will be held in New Plymouth on September 24 and has attracted 20 entrants.

Tickets to the culturally-inspired evening, which will be held at TSB Showplace, have been snapped up so far, with only 70 left.

Admission cost, which includes food, is $50 for adults, and $22 for children aged 5-12 years.

For more information email maabha.beauty@gmail.com.