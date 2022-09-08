'Full steam ahead' for Mt Messenger works as police operation brings bypass protest to an end

Protesters had been occupying the site for more than three weeks before they were removed by police. (File photo)

Work on the $280 million Mt Messenger Bypass will resume on Friday, hours after police brought an end to a 26-day site occupation.

The police operation saw State Highway 3 over Mt Messenger closed for more than three hours, and resulted in multiple arrests.

Protesters had been at the top of Mt Messenger since August 14 calling on the nation's transport agency to change its plans and upgrade the existing highway, rather than build a new road through the Mangapepeke Valley.

They had vowed to stay for the long haul, but by 2pm on Thursday the protesters had been removed and tow trucks were at the site.

Work has stopped at a key construction site of the $280 million Te Ara o Te Ata bypass of Mt Messenger.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said work at two of the construction sites had been stopped since August 15, but it was now “full steam ahead”.

It did not expect the protest to have had “any significant impact” on plans to begin main construction next month.

Protester Campbell Martin-Kemp said she was at the camp when nine police officers turned up around 9:30am and told people they had one hour to vacate or be forcibly removed.

She took her younger siblings back to Waitara and alleged more than 100 police, some of them armed, were waiting at the bottom of Mt Messenger in another Waka Kotahi worksite.

Police have not said how many officers were involved; however, at least 20 police vehicles were counted around the site and at road blocks.

Martin-Kemp said there were about six protesters on site when she left, but she passed a carload heading to Mt Messenger as she drove down, as there had been posts on social media calling for more people to join the group.

After dropping her siblings off she returned to Mt Messenger but found herself stuck in traffic, as State Highway 3 was closed.

About 10:45am, Waka Kotahi sent out a statement advising of road closure due to a "police operation" but did not elaborate.

Stuff State Highway 3 in North Taranaki was closed for more than three hours while police removed protesters from Mt Messenger.

Posts made by protesters to social media on Thursday morning showed they were aware police were coming and that they hoped to have a “korero” with them.

In an emailed statement sent out at 2.15pm, Inspector Phil Gillbanks, Relieving Area Commander, Taranaki Police, confirmed officers took action to enforce a trespass notice on behalf of Waka Kotahi.

It followed regular engagement and attempts at mediation by police between the unlawful occupiers and Waka Kotahi, which ended with the protesters being issued a trespass notice last week.

Stuff The line-up of cars is backed up 5km from the southern side of Mt Messenger.

Since then, police staff had visited the site daily to encourage the occupiers to peacefully leave of their own accord, Gillbanks said.

“Unfortunately a small number of the occupiers present refused to leave the site as requested today, and were subsequently arrested by police.”

Gillbanks said six people who refused to leave the camp were arrested for trespass, while four others were arrested at roadblocks for obstruction.

Due to the remoteness of the location, in a confined travel corridor, it was necessary to close State Highway 3 for safety reasons while police entered and resolved the situation, Gillbanks said.

The highway reopened shortly after 2pm after being closed for just over three hours.

When the road re-opened, a damaged police car was leading the northbound traffic and some of the protesters could be seen in the back of police vehicles.

During the road closure, traffic backed up on the southern side of Mt Messenger for up to 5km.

Stuff Des Adams, left, and Mike Carter are amongst the dozens of motorists waiting for SH3 to open.

Mike Carter and Des Adams were in a campervan on their way to a pharmacy reunion in Rotorua when they got caught up in the line.

The pair said they were upset by the inconvenience the protesters were causing, especially since they had been trespassed and not moved on, and wondered whether they were “professional protesters”.

Elijah Hill/Stuff Kerina White was in line but said her daughter was up on the hill and she was worried about her.

Another in the line was Kerina White, who said her daughter was at the protest camp.

She said the numbers at the camp overnight on Wednesday were not huge.

“This is not necessary,” she added.

White belongs to Ngāti Tama and said the majority of the iwi members were in favour of the bypass but others, like her, were not.

The Te Ara o Te Ata bypass of Mt Messenger is Taranaki’s biggest roading scheme.

The occupation was the latest attempt to change course of the State Highway 3 project, which was first proposed in 2016 when the Government announced it would invest up to $105m for bypasses at Mt Messenger and the Awakino tunnel.

Last week a spokesperson for Waka Kotahi said contractors and sub-contractors affected by the protest had been able to undertake other work.