Burglar made off with more than $13k in jewels from city stores

A man who burgled two New Plymouth jewellery stores will next appear in court in Auckland. (File Photo)

A smash-and-grab burglar who targeted two New Plymouth jewellery stores tried to make off with more than $13,000 in rings, necklaces and watches before he was caught in the act.

On Thursday, Kara Neihana Pompey appeared in the New Plymouth District Court, where he faces a total of six burglarycharges.

The 25-year-old admitted the July 29 burglary of Dalgleish Diamond Jewellers along with the August 12 crime committed at Showcase Jewellers.

He is alleged to have been involved in four other burglaries in the Auckland area, but pleaded not guilty to those charges.

In terms of the New Plymouth offending, the police summary of facts outlined how on July 29, about 12.20am, Pompey was walking along Devon St West before stopping outside Dalgleish Diamond Jewellers.

123rf Kara Pompey smashed his way into two New Plymouth stores in the early hours. (File image)

He used a claw hammer to smash the store front window, before breaking through the metal security screen and a glass display cabinet.

Pompey then stole four Bulova brand watches, worth a total value of $2324.

A fortnight later, the defendant was at it again, this time smashing his way into the Showcase Jewellers store in the early hours.

Once inside, he broke into a series of display cabinets, grabbing up more than $11,000 in rings and necklaces along the way, before pocketing them.

Police arrived as Pompey was trying to break down a locked fire exit in a bid to escape. While all the rings and necklaces were recovered during the arrest, the stolen watches have not been located.

At Pompey’s court appearance, Judge Gregory Hikaka denied his application for electronically monitored bail, and remanded him in custody to reappear for a case review hearing in the Auckland District Court on October 19.

Sentencing on the New Plymouth charges will take place at a later date.