Former New Plymouth councilor dips into his own pocket to help voters

Len Houwers is hoping to help voters get a better understanding of candidates through an interactive app.

A former district councillor is spending thousands of dollars to help voters get a better understanding of candidates in the upcoming local body elections.

Len Houwers, who resigned a little more than a year after he was elected to the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) in 2013, has bought the rights to use a recently developed app which allows users to read candidate bios and ask them questions directly online.

He said he was motivated to use and localise the app in New Plymouth out of frustration, a want to increase candidate knowledge as well as lift voter numbers, which have fallen below 50% in recent elections.

“There is no meaningful information that can help us decide who actually are the best candidates to be elected on to council,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki voters asked to look deeper than diversity for diversity's sake during election

* Fears of void votes under new voting system in New Plymouth

* Strong support for New Plymouth Labour candidate Corie Haddock



“This is a recurring message from people I meet who are interested in the election – billboards and slogans tell them nothing, and public meetings have to be so tightly structured that all that they can do is establish an emotional connection with a candidate.”

All the mayoral candidates, as well as council hopefuls throughout each ward, have been contacted and invited to add additional information to the bios they supplied with their nomination.

“I really think that this app is part of a solution to get people back into engaging with local body politics,” Houwers said.

A number of candidates have already engaged with the app with only two, Sam Bennett and Harry Duynhoven, saying they would not get involved.

STUFF/Stuff Candidate hoardings offer no insight into what they stand for says Len Houwers.

Bennett told Houwers he “respectfully” declined as he would be sharing information through established media platforms that he knew and trusted.

Houwers also hoped the council would have got behind the idea to lift voter turnout, as the Rotorua Lakes Council did after it was first developed in the city, but it had decided it did not need to.

Council marketing, communications and design lead Ben Kohlis said they had been planning “our election campaign” for months and were satisfied its digital channels were cost-effective for ratepayers.

Houwers estimated it would cost him about $7000 to deliver the full function of the app, which included the technical support from its developer which would modify questions as they were delivered from users.

Kohlis admitted one of the main reasons voters failed to cast their choices was a lack of knowledge about candidates and that was why the council had come up with a “Know Your Candidates” – eight simple questions – on its digital platforms.

That didn’t wash with Houwers who believed voters should have a platform to ask what they wanted, not questions generated from inside the council itself.

Kohlis said the council was also planning to run “pop-up” events to make it easier for people to cast their voting papers which was part of its $30,000 campaign budget, the same as the last election.

Last election, the council’s campaign included a blow-up poo emoji and the tag line ‘Give a s..t’.

The app is free to downland at: http://newplymouth.engageme.nz/

Taranaki Daily News mayoral candidate debate. Friday September 23, New Plymouth District Council Chambers. Doors open 10am, debate starts 10.30am.