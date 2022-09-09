Queen dined out on the finest Taranaki lamb

On January 9, 1954, Elizabeth II could have had for breakfast Hawera fillet steak or Patea lamb cutlets, with Puketuku bacon.

Lamb fresh off the lush fields of Whangamōmona, turkey bred from coastal Oakura and rainbow trout caught in the crystal clear waters near Tataraimaka.

It sounds like a feast fit for a queen. And it was.

Queen Elizabeth II’s first visit to Taranaki, more than two weeks after she arrived in New Zealand in the first year of her coronation, was an opportunity to celebrate arguably the most famous person on the planet at that time.

The first of what would be three visits to the region over a 23-year period was a stand-out in the minds of thousands who attended official visits or welcomed her to the main street of New Plymouth.

READ MORE:

* Party weekend for New Plymouth museum's centenary

* Can you help us name these people?

* Arts diary: Check out what's on this weekend



ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Puke Ariki researcher Mike Gooch says people come and pay homage to the Queen on Queen’s Birthday.

The best suite at the now-closed Criterion Hotel on Devon Street was reserved for the Queen and Prince Phillip where a record of the official royal dinner has been kept preserved at Puke Ariki.

Criterion Hotel owner Charles Acheson had a sumptuous menu prepared with the menu presented on official gold letterhead.

During their stay in Taranaki, the royal couple also had some distinctive native flowers on their tables, as the menu reports, handpicked rata, both red and yellow kōwhai, and pohutukawa made the meals more pleasant.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The Criterion Hotel breakfast menu for the special occasion on January 9, 1954, is secured under a thick glass case.

The silver tray the royals were served on has also been housed at Puke Ariki where staff were busily making the display more prominent in front of the giant portrait of the Queen that adores the wall of the research centre.

The last of the Queen’s visits, in 1977 saw her stay at the Bell Block Hotel.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Several memorabilia are preserved at Puke Ariki, but the most precious is the silver plate the royals had tea served on.

Chef E.T. Ruwhiu mixed his knowledge of regional products with international cuisine and delivered what must have been regarded as in vogue at the time.

Among the hot entrées, sweet and sour pork fillet would have surely tickled her majesty’s fancy, as well as the cold roast Muscovy duck with orange purée.