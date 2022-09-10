Police confirm two people killed in Taranaki crash

State Highway 3 is closed following a serious two-car crash in central Taranaki on Friday afternoon.

Police have confirmed two people died in a two collision in central Taranaki on Friday.

State Highway 3 near Tariki was closed for a number of hours as the serious crash unit investigated the accident.

In a statement, police said the two people who died were unresponsive when they arrived at the scene shortly after 2pm.

The deaths bring the road toll in Taranaki to 11 for 2022.

Trucks and heavy vehicles were diverted to Old Mountain Road and cars were being diverted to Tariki Road South.

At 6.15pm the SH3 closure notification had not been removed from the Waka Kotahi website.

When it was last updated at 3.26pm on Friday it stated the highway was closed until further notice.

Police were called to the scene of the crash shortly after 2pm.

Traffic quickly backed up along the highway and was later moving slowly through separate diversions for cars and trucks.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff State Highway 3 at Tariki remained closed at 5pm on Friday following a serious crash about 2pm.

At least three St John ambulances, police and several fire trucks have been at the scene.

A number of trucks were caught between the diversions and crash site.

About 3pm truck driver Jason Williams said he had stuck for about 45 minutes and had seen police turning cars around from the crash site.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A number of trucks were caught between the diversions and the crash site, unable to turn around.

His truck was too large to turn around and he had been told he would have to wait for a number of hours before he could move his truck.