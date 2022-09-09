Serious crash on State Highway 3 in central Taranaki

State Highway 3 is closed following a serious two-car crash in central Taranaki this afternoon.

Police have responded to a serious two-car crash on State Highway 3 in central Taranaki.

Few details have been released about the two-car collision, with motorists advised that State Highway 3 will be closed for a number of hours emergency services attend the crash.

St John said they treated two patients, one in critical condition and one in serious condition.

They would not confirm whether anyone had died in the crash. Police have also not stated whether anyone died in the crash.

Trucks and heavy vehicles are being diverted to Old Mountain Road and cars are being diverted to Tariki Road South.

Police were called to the scene of the accident on State Highway 3 shortly after 2pm.

Traffic was backed up along the highway and is moving slowly through the separate diversions.

At least three St John ambulances, police and several fire trucks have been at the scene.

A number of trucks have been caught between the diversions and crash site.

About 3pm truck driver Jason Williams said he had stuck for about 45 minutes and had seen police turning cars around. His truck was too large to turn around.