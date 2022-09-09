Two men remain in hospital in fair condition after stabbing in New Plymouth

Two people are still in hospital after a stabbing incident at an address on New Plymouth's Cook St on Wednesday night. (File photo)

Two men remain in Taranaki Base Hospital in a fair condition after receiving injuries from stabbing on Wednesday night.

A woman, who was also involved in the incident, was discharged from hospital on Friday, a Te Whatu Ora Taranaki spokesperson said.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at Cook St, at 11.30pm, on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

Initially, police said two people had been stabbed, but this was later updated to three people.

On Thursday a police spokesperson said police weren’t looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and their enquiries were continuing.