Concept drawings for Taranaki high school's $23m redevelopment released

Concept drawings for a Taranaki high school’s multi-million dollar redevelopment have been released, with work planned to start before the end of next year.

On July 3, 2020, the Government announced $23m for Spotswood College as part of its National Education Growth Plan, which allocated $126m to four new projects in a national school rebuild programme.

The proposed design concepts show the new school in an area currently housing sports courts.

The car park at the front of the school also appeared to have been removed.

The drawings have signage with dual te reo Māori and English names for the school, and a patterned concrete entrance.

Stuff There are plans to create a car park accessible by the existing entrance on the western side of the school.

While the school's principal, Nicola Ngarewa, has been asked not to speak with the media about the redevelopment, the Ministry of Education's Jocelyn Mikaere and board of trustees have issued joint statements.

“The redevelopment project at Spotswood College will include new blocks for both general and specialist teaching spaces, as well as upgrades to existing blocks," Mikaere said.

“Although not visible in the images released, we plan to create a car park accessible by the existing entrance on the western side of the school.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff The entrance to the new school, which looks like it will be built in the area where the current sports courts are, will be given a spruce up too.

Mikaere said the redevelopment would create modern spaces that support the needs of students and staff “with an eye to the future”.

“We have been mindful to consult with Ngāti Te Whiti to ensure the cultural narrative is accurately captured and weaved into the final design concept.

“Construction works are expected to start towards the end of 2023 and are planned to be staged over the following two and half years.”