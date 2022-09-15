Residents tired of tyres washing up on Taranaki beach

Taranaki regional councillor Craig Williamson, left, and Waitara surfer John Robinson are sick of seeing tyres wash up on the beach after storms.

Residents of a north Taranaki town are getting tired of tyres washing up on their beach, and are calling for people to stop dumping their waste.

After stormy weather, a stretch of coast between the Waitara and Waiongana rivers is littered with used car and tractor tyres.

The tyres are picked up and placed by the rubbish bins by a few committed locals, including one man who has been doing it almost daily for years, Waitara surfer John Robinson says.

On Monday, a pile of more than 20 tyres sat outside the rubbish bins at Battiscombe Tce, only weeks after a Waitara family made headlines for the pile of tyres, road cones, rugby balls, soccer balls, bikes and household items they collected following a storm.

Those collecting the rubbish have a few theories as to where the tyres are coming from, including people dumping them into the river, or the contents of historic dumps being washed away, Robinson said.

“There’ll be people on the riverbank just throwing their tyres there because no one can see them.

“Then every time a storm hits, they’ll be washed down the river and end up all over the beach.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The Leslie family of Armorr Leslie, 12, Jet Leslie, 8, James Leslie, Jakeh Leslie, 10 and Calais Leslie, 11, did a huge clean-up after the last storm left the beach in Waitara covered in tyres and other rubbish that had come down the flooded Waitara River.

Robinson said they were also having issues with New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) contractors not picking up the tyres beside the bin, claiming it is “not in their contract”.

“We just want them to pick the tyres up before they blow into the ocean and the guys have to pick them up again.”

There had also been some debate over whose responsibility the tyres were, as the land below the mean high water spring mark is Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) responsibility, while everything above is NPDC responsibility.

On Monday, NPDC manager resource recovery, Kimberley Hope said the council had asked contractors to collect the tyres, and by Wednesday the pile of them by the bins was gone.

“If people want to organise a group to pick up litter, please contact us ahead of time and we’ll arrange rubbish bags as well as free pick-up of the waste.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Where exactly the tyres are coming from is unknown, although locals have a few theories including people dumping them into the river, or the contents of historic dumps being washed away, Robinson said.

Taranaki regional councillor Craig Williamson said ideally, the council wanted to stop tyres ending up in the river and on the beach in the first place.

“If people see dumping they should ring the council hotline and if they find exposed rubbish or an old dump site near a riverbank or waterway they should also get in touch.

“We’re spending all this money on marketing the region as a tourism destination. This is supposed to be Taranaki like no other – well it certainly is: we’ve got all these tyres piled up at a freedom camping spot.”

TRC director resource management Fred McLay said the council would follow up reports of tyres on beaches.

“If we can establish where the tyres came from, we will require that party or parties to remove them.

“We may also take further action, if appropriate. Unfortunately, it is very difficult to trace the source of dumped tyres. It is not the council's responsibility to remove tyres or other rubbish.”