Taranaki businesses welcome end of traffic lights, but not so happy with one-off public holiday

On Monday, the government made the decision to drop the traffic light system and implement new public holiday.

Hospitality businesses in Taranaki have welcomed the end of the Covid-19 traffic light system, but a public holiday later this month in honour of the Queen has proved less popular.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made both announcements on Monday, removing all mask requirements, except for healthcare and aged care facilities, at 11.59pm after more than two years of restrictions.

Vaccine mandates will be axed in two weeks, incoming travellers will no longer have to be vaccinated, and household contacts will no longer need to isolate.

“Today marks a milestone in our response. Finally, rather than feeling that Covid dictates what happens to us, our lives and our futures, we take back control,” she said.

Ardern said the public holiday, on Monday, September 26, would coincide with a state memorial service at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, for which the late Queen laid the foundation stone in 1954.

“Queen Elizabeth II was an extraordinary person and I know many New Zealanders will appreciate the opportunity to both mark her death and celebrate her life,” Ardern said in a statement announcing the holiday.

But Terry Parkes, owner of the Nice Hotel in New Plymouth said he was “totally opposed” to another public holiday because of the costs behind it.

Terry Parkes, owner of the Nice Hotel is opposed to another public holiday and says the government should be covering the costs to pay staff.

“If we lived in London, I absolutely get that it needs to be a national holiday because they can all go see the funeral and stand on the streets, but we are the other side of the world.”

“In an economic world where we are at the moment, we really can’t afford an extra cost of anything.”

Parkes’ business was one of many that struggled with the impacts of Covid restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Now, he said, he was having to front the bill for another Government decision.

“If it’s a holiday then we as employers should claim the wage for the day.

“There were 14 statutory holidays a year, and we have to pay it. Not only is it time-and-a-half, it’s a day in lieu off and this is at a time we are all struggling.”

New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom had similar concerns.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom says businesses are already struggling, and another public holiday will make it harder.

While “many New Zealanders will wish to take time to reflect on Queen Elizabeth’s reign”, Holdom said, businesses were struggling with staffing, availability and increasing costs.

“Realistically they [the Government] need to find a way to support the business community who have already suffered over the last two and a half years and picked up the additional costs.”

Co-owner of The Hour Glass Mark Louis says another holiday for staff is great, but he's concerned about fronting the bill.

Mark Louis, co-owner of New Plymouth restaurants Hourglass and Polpetta, and nightclub venue Our Place, said the same.

“It’s great for everyone getting a day off, but it’s not so good when you’ve got to pay people more money.

“It’s just another cost we are incurring at a time that maybe isn’t great. And it’s not just our industry, it’s all industries.”

Arun Chaudhari, chief executive of the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce, was also worried how businesses would cover those costs.

Arun Chaudhari, Chamber of Commerce says dropping the traffic light system could have been looked at earlier.

But he welcomed the end of the traffic light system, and said there would be “very little appetite” for another lockdown.

“The government has done the right thing. Perhaps they could have looked at this earlier, like many other countries have done, but better late than never.”

Stratford District mayor Neil Volzke said the announcement of the public holiday was expected but the easing of Covid restrictions was already being seen in the community.

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke says people were already moving away from Covid restrictions.

“My observation is that many people have not been compliant anyway.”

In South Taranaki, Campbell Mason, from Caffeinate coffee shop in Hāwera, said while the easing of restrictions was welcome, he wanted to make sure people were safe.

Caffeinate owner Campbell Mason, Hāwera, says he's looking forward to some sort of normality but wants people continue to be safe when sick.

“It would be nice to get back to some sort of normality where people don’t feel like they are restricted by anything.

“I don’t mind wearing a mask and following the rules, but I’m not looking forward to people thinking it’s all over, and we don’t need to worry,” Mason said.

“If people are unwell, wear a mask in public or avoid going out.

“Maybe we can take bacteria and viruses more seriously? It would be nice if that was an outcome of everything.”