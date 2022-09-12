Police release names of couple killed in Taranaki crash

Police have named the couple who were killed in an accident on Friday.

An elderly Stratford couple have been named as the two people who were killed in a two-car collision in central Taranaki on Friday.

Police released the names on Monday morning.

Lindsay Drinkwater, 93, and Fay Drinkwater, 88, were killed after their car collided with another shortly before 2pm on State Highway 3 near Tariki.

The crash closed the road for a number of hours as serious crash investigators worked at the scene.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation. The death of the pair brings Taranaki’s road toll for the year to 11.

Police extended their condolences to the Drinkwater’s family and friends.