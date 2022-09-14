Police gang crackdown paying off in parts of NZ, while impact in Taranaki remains unclear

More than 25 gangs, like Black Power, operate in Aotearoa, and police figures show membership has doubled in the past five years. (File Photo)

A nationwide police operation cracking down on illegal gang activity is showing signs of success across the country – but what impact it is having in Taranaki remains unclear.

Operation Cobalt, which was launched in June and runs for six months, involves all 12 police districts and a dedicated taskforce in Auckland.

Last week, eighteen people with gang connections were charged after the largest drug sting in Ashburton in more than decade.

Other arrests have been made this month, including those connected to a raid of a Remuera mansion, which turned up several illegal weapons.

READ MORE:

* Gang crackdown to focus on 'enforcement', police minister says

* Police plan major nationwide crackdown on gangs

* Gangs: Cops crack down on patched bouncers in anti-corruption push



Chris McKeen/Stuff Police from around New Zealand are part of a national crackdown on illegal gang activity, known as Operation Cobalt. (File Photo)

However, when contacted for comment about the roll-out of Operation Cobalt in Taranaki, a police media spokesperson said there was nothing to report from the region at this time.

Questions put to police about the targeted crackdown included whether there had been any arrests in the region directly tied to Operation Cobalt and how many Taranaki officers had been involved.

Both questions went unanswered.

Police were also asked about general gang activity in the region, and whether or not it was on the rise, but this received no reply either.

In December 2021, gang membership in New Zealand was nearly double the numbers registered on a police database five years earlier, with 8061 people on the list.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Three men, one of whom is believed to be affiliated with the Mongrel Mob, have pleaded not guilty to the August 3 murder of Rei Marshall. A South Rd property in New Plymouth was searched following Marshall’s death in hospital. (File Photo)

Gang activity was linked to the alleged murder of Rei Marshall, who died in New Plymouth on August 3.

Three men, including a 16-year-old, have pleaded not guilty to the charge and are due to stand trial in the High Court next June.

At the time of the trio’s arrest, police said the men were gang-affiliated.

One of the alleged adult offenders is believed to be aligned to the Mongrel Mob, while Marshall was understood to have belonged to Uru Taha.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating reports of a serious assault, allegedly involving Black Power members, at the Hāwera McDonald’s restaurant on Monday.