The best mullet in Taranaki by length, style and top cut

Ricky Enoka was the winner of the Great Taranaki Mullet Competition in New Plymouth.

Length, style, top-cut and personality were the factors propelling Ricky Enoka to the title of Taranaki’s best mullet.

Enoka’s locks were judged best in show at the Great Taranaki Mullet Competition at New Plymouth’s Crowded House on Saturday, with the 28-year-old the clear winner from a field of more than 60.

“It was the length, style, the top-cut was sharp and his personality. He came out and whipped it around so that was all part of the judging,” said event organiser Emma Puletaha.

Four-year-old Jordan Byers, who was one of the youngest competitors, came in third in the under-seven category and 75-year-old Brian Wilson came second in the Classics category despite being a clear favourite in the lead up to the competition.

Puletaha said the event attracted more than 250 competitors and supporters and would be something she would organise again.

“It was a great turn-out, we were jam packed.”

The event was suggested by mulleted New Plymouth mayoral candidate Murray McDowell who campaigns on “Vote the mullet”.