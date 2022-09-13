Trust gives Taranaki Big Brothers Big Sisters $10,000

Erin Johnston, Nic Earl and Pip Herbert from Big Brothers Big Sisters, Dr Ian Ternouth and Monika Childs from Te Whatu Ora Taranaki, representing the Department of Medicine Trust and BBBS Programme Director Senior Constable Paul Lampe celebrate BBBS getting a $10,000 grant from the Trust.

Taranaki’s Big Brothers Big Sisters programme has been given a grant of $10,000.

The Department of Medicine Charitable Trust at Taranaki Base Hospital receives the proceeds from clinical trials carried out by members of the department, which then go to the community, Dr Ian Ternouth said

“This is the second time the Trust has been able to make a large donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters, and we are very happy to do so. The programme does wonderful work to help our young people overcome challenges and obstacles in their lives, so they can create bright futures for themselves.’’

Big Brother Big Sisters pairs up youngsters aged between six and ten with a mentor to help bring a positive adult role model into their lives to help them discover their potential.

“We are blown away because it’s a huge amount of money, and it’s not every day we get this size of donation,” Senior Constable Paul Lampe, who runs Taranaki’s Big Brothers Big Sisters programme, said.

The money will be used to create a new match between a child and adult, which costs around $2500 to do, and to fund extracurricular activities.

“If a child wants to play a particular sport for example, we can look at funding the registration fee and kitting them out in the gear they need to be part of a team or to take part.

“Young people referred to our service are often experiencing a degree of isolation and as a result their family, school and sense of self are suffering. Supporting them in being part of an activity or sport can really help.”

The Big Brother Big Sister programme in Taranaki currently has more than 100 active matches.