Protesters take to the streets of New Plymouth as part of national campaign against teen rapist's home detention sentence

Kyle Manson and Arieanna Jane Growcott were part of the group peacefully protesting in New Plymouth in a national fight for harsher penalties on sexual offenders.

A mum-to-be was among more than 30 protesters who gathered in New Plymouth as part of a national campaign against the home detention sentence given to a teenaged sex offender.

Arieanna Jane Growcott said the nine-month term given to 18-year-old Jayden Meyer for raping four girls under the age of 16 and sexually assaulting another sent out the wrong message. Meyer was 16 when he committed the offences.

Growcott said she was at Wednesday evening’s gathering at Puke Ariki in support of the victims but also because she is due to deliver her baby in November.

“I’m having a little girl and I don’t want her to grow up in a world where monsters walk amongst us and get bugger all. What kind of example does that send to kids, especially young boys who have a very obscure view on how to treat a female?”

READ MORE:

* Preventive detention for repeat sex offender after 40 years of convictions

* Roman Polanski: Women stage walkout after he wins best director at French film awards

* Striking Swiss women burn bras and block traffic in nationwide protests



ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Growcott is expecting a baby in November and said she does not want her daughter growing up in a world with monsters walking free.

The protest, which saw participants wearing white shirts to signify vulnerability and chanting as they marched through the main streets of New Plymouth, was organised by Amanda Gouldsbury and Jaylen Louw.

“We want to bring an impact on the justice system and help support any other victims,” Gouldsbury said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Amanda Gouldsbury co-organised the event and said she was doing it for all victims of sexual assault and rape.

Louw said “women deserve to feel safe in this country and every country, every space”.

“We see it all over the planet, especially with justice for transgender women, so we’re standing up for all women and saying they deserve justice when it comes to situations like abuse and rape.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Spencer McNeil is speaking out about teenager Jayden Meyer's sentence after raping four teenage girls and sexually assaulting a fifth victim.

The initial protests were organised by Spencer McNeil, a friend of the four victims, who started speaking out in support of them.

His movement came months after a 19-year-old sexual offender was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention after pleading guilty to charges of rape, unlawful sexual connection with a child, indecent assault and sexual conduct with a child.