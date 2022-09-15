Woman arrested for firearms incident in Pātea

Police arrested a woman in Pātea for allegedly threatening someone with a firearm.

A 47-year-old woman is due to appear in the Hāwera District Court after she was arrested following a firearms incident in Pātea on Wednesday.

Two schools in the small South Taranaki town were put into lockdown around 1.45pm after reports of a woman carrying a firearm.

Police said in a statement the woman was arrested after a firearm was allegedly presented during a verbal confrontation. An imitation firearm was later found and seized.

The woman was arrested a short time later. She faces a charge of behaving threateningly with a firearm.