What's on in Taranaki this week

Lucky Dip On The Road is coming to Hāwera.

Here's what is on in the Taranaki arts and entertainment scene over the next week.

Frau Knotz single release, The Most FM, Friday 16 September at 5.30pm

Frau Knotz encourages empowerment with her single + video Supernova

For anyone based in New Plymouth, she is hosting a screening of the music video upstairs at The Most FM at 5:30pm on Friday 16th September.

All are welcome to come and view it.

To RSVP or for more information visit her Facebook page.

Lucky Dip On The Road, Hawera Memorial Theatre, Saturday 17 September at 6pm

The maddest TV game show has hit town and all we need now is for whānau to come along and be part of the action.

Hosted by Luke Bird and Marcia Hopa, the show starts at 6PM at the Hāwera Memorial Theatre, 66 Albion Street.

Kelvin Cruickshank Live, TSB Showplace, Friday 16 September at 7pm

As seen on Sensing Murder, psychic medium Kelvin Cruickshank acts as a bridge between the physical and spiritual worlds.

Tickets $65 through Ticketek.

48 Hours Taranaki Final, Zeal Mayfair, Friday 16 September at 7pm

Last year two Taranaki 48 Hour films made the National Final - a feat never achieved before.

This year there are some outstanding films on show and the competition is stronger than ever.

Come watch the 12 best Taranaki 48 Hour Films and the awards' presentation.

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2022/vista-foundation-48hours-taranaki-city-finals/new-plymouth

Lunchtime Concert, Methodist Centre (Whiteley Memorial Church), Wednesday 21 September at 12.15pm

Next week’s concert features the troubadours Krissy and Peter Jackson playing violin and keyboard. Taranaki based but touring from Whangarei to Dunedin they play everything from blue grass to folk punk, gypsy rock to classical, Indian & jazz to Celtic music.

The lunchtime concerts are every Wednesday at 12.15pm and feature local musicians. Entry is free but a Koha is always appreciated. Bring a friend, some lunch and relax to some lovely music.

"Brotherhood" photojournalism NZ auction, Plymouth International, Saturday 24 September from 4pm

A large selection of photos from some of NZ's finest photographers will be up for auction raising essential funds for Hospice Taranaki.

There will be public viewing on Friday 23rd September from 1pm - 3pm. The photos can also be viewed on the website.

Tickets $60 through photojournalismnz.co.nz/buy-tickets or at the Plymouth International.

If you have an event you would like to be included please email stephanie.ockhuysen@stuff.co.nz by the Wednesday of the week you’d like it included.