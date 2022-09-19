Second batch of Alligator weed discovered in Taranaki

A super invasive pest weed has been discovered at a second Taranaki site.

Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) confirmed Alligator Weed had been found in a private ornamental pond in Stratford.

This follows the discovery of the pest plant in a Waitara lagoon last month.

The invasive South American pest plant clogs wetlands, lakes and rivers, can increase the risk of flooding, is toxic to some livestock and can block access to waterways for recreation.

TRC is also looking at where the alligator weed may have come from, with the closest known infestations being in Marokopa, to the north, and Manawatū to the south.

TRC Environment Services Manager Steve Ellis said initial surveys indicate the weed is confined to the lagoon system. However, it is too early to rule out the possibility of further spread.

“Alligator weed spreads easily, so it may have been blown along the coast and pushed inland, or it may have been inadvertently transported by other means.”

Another survey of the area is planned for November when the plant would be most visible. The council will then decide how best to control the infestation.

Conversations with locals suggest it could have been there for a couple of years, Ellis said.