Facts not being delivered in New Plymouth mayoral race

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom, centre, has denied the accusations levelled at him by candidate Sam Bennett, right.

Incumbent New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom has shot down a would-be successor’s claim that he is spending more time working in Wellington than in his district.

For the second time in a week, candidate Sam Bennett publicly laid out accusations that Holdom was devoting too much time to private consultancy work in the capital.

During a packed candidates’ meeting at St James Presbyterian Church in Moturoa on Thursday afternoon, Bennett claimed Holdom was spending up to three days a week away from his job.

Although Holdom has refuted the accusations, , he was unable to address them because he had preceded Bennett on the podium.

READ MORE:

* New Plymouth council goes virtual after elected members protest in Wellington

* Chong and Bennett in the race for New Plymouth mayoralty

* Holdom picks tried and trusted deputy for new council term in New Plymouth



However, Holdom was more than happy to put the record straight after the meeting, which was organised by Positive Ageing, Age Concern and Grey Power.

“In terms of the claim that I spend three days a week in Wellington, I’ve checked my Air New Zealand records and I have been there seven times in the last 12 months,” he said.

“The work is nothing to do with my private business, it’s all to do with Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) and advocacy work for our district with members of Parliament.”

Some travel was funded by the Department of Internal Affairs, but that was for work he was doing as a LGNZ representative on the Three Waters steering group, and nothing to do with his private consultancy work.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth’s mayoral candidates faced a packed meeting on Thursday.

“I’m disappointed at the personal attacks, but I realise as the incumbent mayor I have a target on my back,” he said.

Holdom admitted he would be in Wellington on Wednesday, where he was due to meet the chief executive and chairman of national road transport agency Waka Kotahi.

“I think having someone advocate for our region in Wellington is critical to ensure we secure our fair share of government spending for Taranaki,” he added.

Fact checking also did not appear a prerequisite for a number of other mayoral candidates, whose publicly stated figures on infrastructure projects did not match those in the long-term plan budget the council approved earlier this year.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Council candidate Harry Duynhoven was denied the right to speak

“You can see a range of financial forecasting skills on display, but the hard numbers are available for everyone to see in the long-term plan,” Holdom said.

“It would appear some people are taking a liberty with the numbers to support their narratives.”

Meanwhile, there was some confusion before the meeting even started when mayoral candidate Murray “Muzz” McDowell and council candidates Harry Duynhoven and Bryan Vickery were denied the right to speak.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth mayoral candidate Murray McDowell was shut out of speaking at the meeting.

McDowell, who watched the majority of the event from outside, at one point leaning in through an open window, said he does not use email so did not see the official invite, while Vickery and Duynhoven had allegedly not ticked the correct box in their nomination form to receive an invitation.

A majority of council candidates for the Kaitake Ngāmotu and at large wards also attended the meeting, although there was no representative from the Māori ward.

Let’s Talk app promoter Len Houwers urged those present to download the interactive tool to ask the candidates questions.

He drew an angry response from Duynhoven, who was standing at the sidelines when it was revealed that he, along with Bennett, had declined to be involved with the app.