The Taranaki teen working towards a future in the defence force

Shay Whakatutu, part of Blue Light, was given the overall excellence award after he won it at a life skills programme in Taupō.

A Taranaki teen with a passion for helping people has been inspired to join the defence force after attending a life skills programme and winning a national award.

Shay Whakatutu is part of Blue light, an adventure-based experiential learning programme for 14 to 17-year-olds, and just finished the programme in Taupō, where he won an overall excellence award.

Blue Light, which works to create positive connections between young people and the police, offered the programme to show tamariki what a career in the New Zealand defence force looks like.

READ MORE:

* Young Taupō hunter snares his dream job

* Lack of funding leads to hiatus for success student programme

* Driver licensing programme helps young people become independent



“This camp showed me a lot of things you need to know about life,” the 15-year-old from Hāwera said.

“Now with my future career, I am looking at serving. I figure why not do something that really helps people.”

The camp is one of 12 courses held each year to cut the risk of youth offending.

Shay was paired with his mentor and youth worker, Daniel Bromley, who has helped him since he was referred to Blue Light.

Bromley said Shay was chosen for the overall excellence award amongst others from around the country because of his “qualities of maturity, respect, intuition, and through building group mana”.