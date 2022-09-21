From throwing pizza to his own restaurant – the man behind Taranaki's 'best' Italian restaurant

Nicolò Vogliotti’s first job in New Zealand was throwing pizzas. Now he runs an award-winning Italian restaurant.

Like many Italians travelling overseas Nicolò Vogliotti’s first job in New Zealand was making pizza. Then one day he saw a chance to do something more.

Vogliotti’s Toret Cucina Italiana restaurant in Oakura is now recognised as one of Taranaki’s best and the Northern Italian man credits its authenticity for its success.

“The idea at the beginning was let’s do an Italian restaurant that doesn’t use the stereotypes and bastardise the dishes. Let’s do something original,” he said.

You won’t find Kiwi favourite carbonara cooked with runny cream, but rather a risotto alla pescatora (risotto with seafood). Forget about lasagne, but you will find pappardelle ai funghi (homemade pasta with mushrooms).

It’s good enough to be named outstanding restaurant and best regional establishment at the Taranaki Hospitality Awards earlier this month.

Vogliotti’s journey to restaurant boss began a decade ago.

After finishing high school, he trained as a cook in the Northern regions of Italy and then decided to travel.

Toret Cucina Italiana/Supplied Vogliotti says his food is authentic Italian.

He came to New Zealand for a second time in 2014 and ended up working in Cambridge where he got a job working as a pizzaiolo, or pizza-maker. It’s also where he met his wife Katie.

Together they decided to move to Taranaki because she had family connections there and the couple found a home in Okato.

Vogliotti was now working as a pizzaiolo at New Plymouth’s Ms. White restaurant and one day in 2020 while travelling home, he noticed a restaurant in Ōakura was up for lease.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The restaurant resembles a a northern Italian osteria (small family-run restaurant).

Together with Katie they decided it was time to open their own restaurant – one that cooked Italian food “the proper way”.

“Not to sound cocky, but we are the best Italian restaurant in Taranaki,” Vogliotti said.

The informal-looking restaurant resembles a northern Italian osteria (small family-run restaurant) and offers a variety of traditional dishes, such as gnocchi al ragu di cervo (gnocchi with venison ragu) and bombette al taleggio (savoury doughnuts filled with taleggio cheese).

On the walls, newspaper articles celebrate the Italian national football team winning the World Cup four times, alongside maps dating back to 1690 from Vogliotti’s hometown of Torino.

The chef takes the success in his stride, but doesn’t downplay the hard work it’s taken over the last two years, especially opening during Covid-19 restrictions.

“We are positive, the first two years are always tough, but we know that if we persevered and if we kept serving good food, people would keep coming,” he said.