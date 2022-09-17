Ahoy me hearties: Band of pirates takes to New Plymouth streets

Morris West, left, and Dan Brighurst expected up to 100 people to attend the Pirate Pubcrawl on Saturday.

Saturday mapped out the promise of swashbuckling fun for pretend pirates in Taranaki, some of whom donned elaborate get-ups in order to get into the spirit.

International Talk Like a Pirate Day is recognised around the world on September 19, and in New Plymouth it has been commemorated by an annual Pirate Pubcrawl since 2005.

About 35 people gathered at the first stop of seven the band of buccaneers would make – the Crowded House Bar on the city’s main street –but up to 100 people were expected to take part by the end.

For Dan Brighurst, the day was a complete joy.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Morris West, complete with blue beard, has regularly attended the Pirate Pubcrawl event in New Plymouth.

“For me, it’s like Christmas. It’s the most fun day of the year.”

Brighurst said he used to own a pub and witnessed how much fun he had seen people having during previous pubcrawls, so one year decided to join in.

And like the pirate captain in Peter Pan, he was hooked.

Those dressing up make a real effort to look the part, and Brighurst said long gone were the days when people rocked up in a striped t-shirt with a fake sword made out of cardboard.

“It puts us on the same keel,” Brighurst said of the fancy dress code.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Leo Jeffery, and his dad Drew were amongst those celebrating International Talk Like a Pirate Day in New Plymouth on Saturday.

Sash belts, long sleeved white puffy shirts, eye-patches and fake pirate bling were among the looks on show in New Plymouth, not to mention the fake parrot stitched onto the shoulder of one punter.

In Brighurst’s case he wore a specially commissioned hat brought for him by his brother.

He said only four of the same hat existed in New Zealand, three of which are owned by people living in New Plymouth.

Another attendee, Morris West – complete with a blue-hued beard – said while the day involved visiting pubs, the focus was not on alcohol consumption but on the camaraderie the group enjoyed when they got together.

“We’ll probably lose our pirate licence for this, but it’s not about having a p...-up.”