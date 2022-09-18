Taranaki racing boss looks ahead to promising season as action returns to New Plymouth track

Saturday’s ITM Xtreme Interprovincial Raceday in New Plymouth attracted a decent crowd, with Lewis Mackay, left, and Nathan Hill amongst them.

The boss of Taranaki racing is hoping to put bad weather and past track issues behind the club following a successful meeting on the weekend.

Taranaki Racing Inc chief executive Carey Hobbs said after a bad spell of weather, which saw its August 20 meet abandoned due to heavy rain, it was great to see the sunshine, and crowds, return to the New Plymouth Raceway on Saturday.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Horses are led out at the New Plymouth Raceway.

With all the corporate seats sold out, Hobbs said while the official tally from the gate had yet to be finalised, he estimated between 1200-1500 were in attendance.

Hobbs was also chuffed the flagship $60,000 ITM Inter-provincial race could run, after it was one of those lost when last month’s meeting was canned.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Horseracing action returned to the New Plymouth Raceway on Saturday, where jockey Tayla Mitchell rode Soldier Boy to victory in the 1300m Seaton Park race, which had a $30,000 stake.

The 1800m race was won by No Loitering, under the stewardship of jockey Kelsey Hannan and trainer Iain Marks, who is based in Hāwera.

Cetus placed second, while Taranaki trainer Allan Sharrock’s Justaskme came third.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Up to 1500 people attended the event.

Saturday’s racing was not without its dramas, with two jockeys hurt in falls, both suffering broken legs, Hobbs said.

However, the club was “very happy” overall with the calibre of the racing and how the day unfolded.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The sun and crowds returned to New Plymouth Raceway, in what Taranaki Racing club boss hopes augurs well for the coming season.

Hobbs was looking forward to the season ahead, with one of the club’s most popular meets on the horizon.

On November 18, twilight racing is scheduled, which in the past had proven popular with the corporate punters.

“It’s one of the bigger days.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A blacksmith attends to a horse’s shoes.

Taranaki Racing was given the greenlight to host meetings again by New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing in July this year, after a six-month stand down due to track safety concerns, which resulted in a lengthy period of maintenance being carried out.