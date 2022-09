While no one was injured in the crash, logs have spilled across both lanes between Crown Rd and Bredow Rd.

Taranaki police are advising motorists on State Highway 43 near Douglas to consider using an alternative route after a logging truck rolled at midday Monday.

While no-one was injured in the crash, logs were spilled across both lanes of what’s known as the Forgotten World Highway, between Crown Rd and Bredow Rd.

In a statement police said motorists should expect delays while the scene is cleared.