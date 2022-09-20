New Plymouth mayoral hopeful's truck burgled and campaign flyers, PA system stolen

Murray Chong, a councillor and mayoral candidate for the New Plymouth District Council, had some promotional material and a PA system taken from his unlocked ute recently.

A New Plymouth mayoral hopeful had all his campaign flyers, other campaign material and a $1000 PA system stolen from his truck on Saturday night.

New Plymouth district councillor, Murray Chong, who is standing for mayor and council, admits he forgot to lock his truck but said that didn’t matter.

He has video footage which shows that around 11pm two young men walked by then stopped to see if the doors were locked, one opened a door then shut it. They left.

A few minutes later another man, with a balaclava on, came and helped himself to Chong’s light rail plan poster, his campaign flyers, his suit jacket and portable PA system.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Chong, pictured at a recent candidate meeting, says even though his ute was unlocked the theft shouldn't have happened.

The mayoral hopeful launched his campaign with a plan that involves putting a hold on the proposed $28 million Coastal Walkway extension from Bell Block to Waitara and investing $10m in developing a transport rail network between New Plymouth, Waitara and Inglewood.

Chong said he was surprised the thief only took things to do with the campaign.

“There are other things of value they could have taken. It’s weird.”

A neighbour found Chong’s property dumped at his place and brought it back.

“It’s great I got it back, but at the end of the day it’s still not right that people are doing that.”

Chong is ‘’collecting evidence’’ and then will go to the police, he said.

“It's also a reminder to make sure your vehicles are locked at night.”

Taranaki Daily News mayoral candidate debate. Friday September 23, New Plymouth District Council Chambers. Doors open 10am, debate starts 10.30am.