Disappearance of Taranaki Regional Council-funded Surfwatch questioned at final meeting of term

Taranaki Regional Councillor Craig Williamson questioned the disappearance of the Taranaki Regional Council funded Surfwatch at the council’s last meeting of the term.

Taranaki Regional Council is investigating whether a free service that gave surfers information on beach conditions could be reinstated.

The Surfwatch webpage covered wind, swell, tides, weather and water and air temperature at nine surfing locations around Taranaki, with webcams at some of the spots.

But the page was taken down at the beginning of August after the cost of swell data, which was provided by MetOcean Solutions, jumped from being free to around $10,000 a year.

The council replaced the page with one containing links to similar information, including its own wind monitoring data.

READ MORE:

* Second batch of Alligator weed discovered in Taranaki

* Woman describes the panic of being caught in Taranaki landslide

* Residents tired of tyres washing up on Taranaki beach



But at regional council’s final meeting of the current term last week, Councillor Craig Williamson questioned whether a cheaper source of swell data could be found.

The service had come about after discussions on how to get more people to visit the council’s website, Williamson, who is the Chief Executive of Surfing Taranaki, said.

He also said a council staff member had told him that the Surfwatch webpage was not part of the council’s core business and not a good use of public money.

Williamson said it should not be up to the council’s officers or managers to decide what is core business.

“Especially when it’s undoing something the council’s governance team had decided was part of the council’s core business at the time.”

In a statement, director-environment quality Abby Matthews said the council was “investigating if there are any cost-effective options to reinstate the information”.

“Changes to the provision of swell data for the Surfwatch page meant it was no longer free of charge.

“The cost would have been around $10,000 a year to obtain the data for just one webpage.”