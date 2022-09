A memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II is being held by the Taranaki Cathedral Church of St Mary.

The public is invited to the commemorative service, which is taking place from 11am at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Powderham St.

The Taranaki Cathedral Church of St Mary is staging the event.

Also on Monday, a memorial liturgy will be held at the Sacred Heart Parish in Standish St, Inglewood, from 10am Monday.