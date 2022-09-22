Sustainability conference to be hosted at Green School in Taranaki

In March 2024, teachers and students will come together at Green School New Zealand for Beyond COP21 and learn about sustainability.

Taranaki’s Green School New Zealand is to play host to an international sustainability event in 2024.

The school on the outskirts of New Plymouth will host the Beyond COP21 Symposium in March that year.

The one-day event, which started in 2016, is a chance for intermediate and high school learners to participate in discussions, workshops and presentations stemming from the Paris Climate Accords adopted in 2015, as well as the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals.

Head of school Caroline Rennie said the school was extremely proud to be the first school in Aotearoa to host the world event.

A number of students from around New Zealand will have the opportunity to attend the event in Ōākura, while aligned local and national businesses will also have a platform to present the steps they are taking to achieve sustainability.

Beyond COP21 founder Peter Milne said the school was the ideal choice for the symposium’s first visit to New Zealand.

Milne said the symposium aimed to foster collaboration and action between local and national communities, while also strengthening teacher and student knowledge about what steps can be taken to enhance sustainability on an everyday level.

Those wanting to be involved can email their interest to Green School New Zealand at thrivewithpurpose@greenschool.nz.