Taranaki musican returns with third EP

Taranaki songwriter Juliet Mclean is releasing her new EP Amaze Me on September 29.

Juliet Mclean’s latest EP started as a songwriting homework exercise.

The six-track project is titled Amaze Me, which will be released September 29 and celebrated with a sold out release party at New Plymouth’s The Virtue.

“I do a weekly Zoom with Charlotte Yates as part of this songwriting workshop and so all of these songs actually started off as homework exercises we had every week.

“The idea is just to put something out onto the forum to complete something, and so they all began as exercises, and then I developed them into songs.”

She has two adult sons aged 26 and 29, one of whom bought her some recording time for Mother’s Day, which was also a catalyst for the EP.

Mclean said the EP release party will be similar to a Tiny Desk Concert, a YouTube series done by NPR in America where big names play intimate concerts.

She’ll play the EP from start to finish.

The EP release also marks the start of her tour where she’ll visit Kumeu, Tauranga, Lyttleton, Hastings, Levin, and Wellington.

Mclean says she only started taking songwriting seriously about 10 years ago.

Before that she did a bit of everything – yoga and Pilates, writing, teaching, stage management.

Amaze Me is Mclean’s third release after her debut The Dance in 2016, and LP ‘Unlash the Boats’ in 2019 under the moniker, O Juliet.

“It feels more honest and clear, rather than obscure about what's going on.”