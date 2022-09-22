What's on in Taranaki this week

The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery and Len Lye Centre has two events on including a curator tour and Monica Brewster evening.

Here's what is on in the Taranaki arts and entertainment scene over the next week.

Curator Tour, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, Saturday 24 September at 10.30am, Free

Take a walk and talk with our Assistant Curator Contemporary Art, Simon Gennard, through the exhibition Several degrees of attention.

Steamin' Hot Harmonies, St Andrews on Liardet, Sunday 25 September at 2.30pm

An afternoon concert featuring The Great Taranaki Steam Band, Sharp 4 Sax Quartet, and Living Harmony choir.

Cash sales at the door. $15, $10 Seniors, $5 Students.

Monica Brewster Evening, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, Tuesday 27 September at 6pm

Join Libby Hakaraia, founder of the Māoriland Film Festival as she shares insights into the Festival (which is now the largest in person international Indigenous film festival in the world) the hub it has grown, as well as their mahi developing rangatahi story tellers, creatives and entrepreneurs.

Her talk will be followed by a screening of eight short films from the Nga Pakiaka Incubator Programme.

Tickets from $10, booking essential at govettbrewster.com or at the gallery

Lunchtime Concert, Methodist Centre (Whiteley Memorial Church), Wednesday 28th September at 12.15pm

Next week’s concert features the new Grand Piano with pieces for four hands played by pianists Denise Hayes and Sonoko Kato.

They will play some well-known tunes from composers including Mozart, Chopin, Beethoven and Debussy and will include classical, romantic and more modern music.

This will be a delightful concert. Lunchtime concerts for this year will end the following week on 5th October with concert pianist Rosa Scaffidi.

Frozen Junior, New Plymouth Repertory Theatre, opening night 13 October

Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. NP Repertory Society is proud to present the Taranaki Premiere of Disney’s Frozen JR.

Telling the full story of the Disney modern classic movie LIVE on stage, featuring "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”, “Let it Go”, “Love is an Open Door” and many more of the songs from the film, plus get ready to hear five new songs written for the Broadway production!

Tickets via the Trybooking website: https://www.trybooking.com/nz/events/landing/7654

If you have an event you would like to be included please email stephanie.ockhuysen@stuff.co.nz by the Wednesday of the week you’d like it included.