Judge calls case of mentally unwell Taranaki man 'an absolute mess'

A full bail hearing, with input from Te Whatu Ora Taranaki, will be held for a mentally unwell man who faces charges in the New Plymouth District Court. (File Photo)

A Taranaki judge has refused to vary bail conditions for a mentally unwell defendant, saying the court and health service need “to do better” regarding the man’s case.

Tari Jamie Phillips appeared before Judge Lynne Harrison in the New Plymouth District Court on Thursday, where he faces a raft of charges, including making threats to kill, and resisting police.

He has yet to enter pleas to the charges due to the current state of his mental health.

Defence lawyer Nathan Bourke flagged to the court the imminent intention for Phillips to be discharged from inpatient care at Te Puna Waiora, a mental health facility run by Te Whatu Ora Taranaki, which he took issue with.

“The police are concerned, and I understand completely why.”

STUFF/Stuff Taranaki lawyer Nathan Bourke has raised concerns about how the case of his client has been managed by mental health services. (File Photo)

Phillips, who is homeless, had previously appeared in court where issues related to his mental health were raised.

When he appeared in court last week, the court was advised he was subject to an inpatient order, made under the Mental Health (Compulsory Assessment and Treatment) Act.

However, the court heard on Thursday that a clinical assessment had been made to release him back into the community.

Any change in address would necessitate a variation of Phillips’ bail.

Judge Harrison noted her concern from the bench about the case, saying it highlighted the difficulties of “two important systems” – mental health and justice – which are both designed to protect the individual and the community.

“It’s an absolute mess and our two services need to do better.”

She said she wanted to hear from the clinical staff working with Phillips before she would consider any changes to bail.

The case was adjourned to a nominal date of September 29.

Bourke, an experienced defence lawyer, has been critical in the past of mental health services, formerly labelling the plight of a seriously unwell client who ended up in prison because of no alternatives being found for him in the community a “disgrace”.