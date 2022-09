A 29-year-old man has been arrested by armed police in New Plymouth for “breach of conditions” on Thursday morning.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by police in New Plymouth for a “breach of conditions”.

He was arrested on Thursday morning after being spotted with what was thought to be a firearm near the city’s Puke Ariki library.

Five officers, some armed, arrested the man at about 8.30am, and a police media spokesperson said they understood he was in possession of a toy firearm.