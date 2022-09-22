Man pleads not guilty to raft of drug, dishonesty charges

Daniel Sweetingham appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Thursday, where he entered deemed not guilty pleas to 11 charges. (File Photo)

The man taken into police custody after initially being found unconscious in a New Plymouth car park has entered not guilty pleas to a raft of drug and dishonesty changes.

On Thursday, Daniel Sweetingham, 38, appeared in the New Plymouth District Court where he faces 11 charges, including obtains by deception, burglary and importing a class B drug.

Through his lawyer Kylie Pascoe, he entered deemed not guilty pleas to all charges.

No other applications were made on Sweetingham’s behalf, but Pascoe did indicate an application for electronic bail has been lodged.

The accused will reappear in court again on November 24.

Sweetingham was arrested on September 1, once he got the all clear from medical staff at the Taranaki Base Hospital, where he was taken after being found unconscious in a car park at the rear of Puke Ariki Museum earlier that day.

At the time police said the circumstances of the man’s injuries had been fully investigated and nothing untoward was discovered.